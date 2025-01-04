Legend: The Music of Bob Marley is at Buxton Opera House on January 9, 2025 (photo: Pawel Spolnicki)

Tribute shows celebrating the hit songs of Bob Marley, Meat Loaf, Michael Jackson and David Bowie are heading for a Derbyshire venue.

Artists who had a major influence on the world of music will be honoured at Buxton Opera House throughout January 2025.

Legend: The Music of Bob Marley captures the charisma and culture of a reggae icon gone too soon. This stage show captures Bob’s superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship as a talented cast recreates hits including Could You Be Loved, Is This Love?, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion and I Shot the Sheriff. This show sold out at London’s Adelphi Theatre – don’t miss the chance to see it in Buxton on Thursday, January 9.

Paradise Found is a new rock show dedicated to performing the classic hits and anthems of the late, great Meat Loaf. The show stars Matt Shaw who was born in Buxton and moved to Dove Holes at an early age. Matt won Stars in their Eyes at the age of 17 when he performed as Meat Loaf and became a professional musician, taking his act to the USA and Europe. Paradise Found, which tours to Buxton on Saturday, January 11, includes musicians who have played alongside Brian May (Queen), Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin), Patti Russo (Meat Loaf), Billy Duffy (The Cult) and The Darkness.

Man in the Mirror celebrates the music of Michael Jackson in a show packed with hits including Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It and Smooth Criminal. The show stars CJ, one of the world’s top tribute artists, and a talented cast who capture the essence of the King of Pop’s unique style and charisma. Dazzling choreography and authentic costumes feature in Man in the MIrror which tours to Buxton Opera House on Tursday, January 16.

Take a journey into the musical treasure trove of David Bowie, who recorded Hunky Dory when he was 23 and created iconic albums ranging from Ziggy Stardust to his final release Blackstar. The Bowie Story features world class musicians and dancers, elaborate costumes, dramatic landscapes and thought-provoking visuals. Catch the show in Buxton on Tuesday, January 28.

For tickets,go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.