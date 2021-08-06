Adam Kay treats Derbyshire audience to extracts from his This Is Going To Hurt diary of a junior doctor
Award-winning comedian Adam Kay will share entries from his diary as a junior doctor in an evening of stand-up and music in Buxton.
He performs at the Opera House on August 11, 2021, in support of his best-seller This Is Going to Hurt which won book of the year in 2018 in the National Book Awards and is being turned into a BBC series.
His show, which takes its name from the book, has already been seen by more than 200,000 people.
Adam’s live performance credits include sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe four years on the trot, UK tours and West End runs.
Tickets cost £30 for Adam Kay: This Is Going To Hurt, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
