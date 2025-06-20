The Whaley Bridge Secret Postcard Show

Val Vernon - Event organiser and local artist

This summer, Whaley Bridge Coworkers CIC is hosting a creative community exhibition in which every postcard tells a story. The Secret Postcard Show takes place at the coworking space from Friday 1 August to Friday 3 October 2025.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blank postcards are being distributed to schools, community groups, artists and individuals across the area. Each participant may transform their postcard into a miniature artwork using any medium or style. All submissions will be exhibited anonymously, identified only by number, before being sold in a silent auction.

To bid on a postcard, visitors write their offer and the corresponding postcard number on a slip of paper, seal it in an envelope and drop it into the secure box at the coworking space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceeds from the sale of school entries will go directly to school funds with parents and carers given the first opportunity to purchase their child's postcard.

Visitors will have several chances to view the postcards and place bids:

Friday 1 August from 3.30pm to 7pm with drinks and cake

from 3.30pm to 7pm with drinks and cake Saturday 2 August from 10am to 12pm

from 10am to 12pm Friday 12 September from 3.30pm to 7pm

from 3.30pm to 7pm Saturday 13 September from 10am to 12pm

from 10am to 12pm Friday 3 October for final viewing collection and the announcement of successful bids

This event is a chance to share creativity, connect with others and support local causes through a simple and meaningful act of art. The secret postcard show is open to contributors of all ages. Entry is free for participants under 16, and just £1 for those aged 16 and over.

To find out more or to get involved please contact [email protected].