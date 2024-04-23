The Tent People: A social enterprise making an impact across the High Peak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tent People, a social enterprise based in Hayfield, High Peak, is excited to announce the launch of their Tent People on Tour events for 2024. Founded in 2021 by Joss and Lynds, The Tent People are committed to driving inclusion in rural areas by creating vibrant community arts experiences that celebrate the outdoors and the creative use of tents for fun and educational events.

As part of their community-focused approach, The Tent People prioritise organising accessible and free events that showcase a diverse range of artists. Their Tent People on Tour Programme, partly funded by Arts Council England and the National Lottery Grant, demonstrates their commitment to spreading cultural vibrancy throughout the local area.

To kick off their 2024 events, The Tent People are collaborating with the Kinder Trespass Group to celebrate the 92nd Anniversary of the Mass Trespass. This exciting event will take place from Friday, April 26th to Sunday, April 28th, in the Secret Garden at Hayfield Village Hall, High Peak. It will feature a weekend of entertainment, live music, educational talks, and the launch of the Kinder Pledge.

2023 Festival Sessions

Admission is free and suitable for all ages.

Further collaborations include the One World Festival in New Mills on July 6th and Climb Out Festival from May 24th to May 27th, 2024.

The Tent People's main site, located just off the Sett Valley Trail in Hayfield, hosts their annual music and arts festival: Festival Sessions. This community festival features activities such as dancing, music, art, and wellbeing sessions, aimed at bringing the community together, showcasing underrepresented artists, and providing a welcoming and inclusive space.