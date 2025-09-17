Walk number 24 with 13 ladies out walking on Tuesday evening.

The Slow Girls Walk Club™ continues to grow from strength to strength, bringing women together for connection, fresh air, and gentle exercise in Chapel-en-le-Frith and beyond.

The group meets regularly at Morrisons, Chapel-en-le-Frith (by the big washing machines!):

Tuesdays – 7:00pm

Thursdays – 7:00pm

Fridays – 9:45am

Our walks focus on slow, relaxed-paced strolls — no pressure, no fancy gear needed, and no one is ever left behind. All abilities are welcome. We walk for our mental health, for friendship, and for the joy of being outdoors together.

Sally Carrying the Baton of Hope at Darley Park- Saturday 13th September.

Now in Week 8, the club has already achieved since its first walk on July 21st-

🚶‍♀️ 24 walks together

⏰ 27 hours of fresh air & chatter

🛤️ Nearly 65 miles walked

👭 36 wonderful women and 9 dogs taking part so far

🌟 Nearly 200 members in the group

“Seeing 13 women come together again this week just filled me with joy,” said Founder Sally B. “The sense of support, laughter, and connection on every walk is something really special.”

Recognition & Support

The Slow Girls Walk Club™ – Growing Stronger Every Week!

The Slow Girls Walk Club™ is already gaining recognition and support locally and regionally:

Now listed on Walk Derbyshire

https://walkderbyshire.org.uk/group/the-slow-girls-walking-club-high-peak-edition/

Included on Rethink Mental Illness peer support groups

Approved by Erewash Voluntary Action – featured in their September Good News email newsletter and shared with the Derbyshire Mental Health Forum.

Interviewed by the High Peak Review for the October issue.

Supported by High Peak Comps, who have generously today ordered 10 pink head torches and 15 pink high-vis vests for safe evening walks and some fantastic hoodies too.

18 panic alarms donated by Derbyshire Police and PCSO Karen Green

Sally was chosen to Carry the Baton of Hope this weekend at Darley Park, Derbyshire as part of the Baton of Hope tour 2025. The Baton of Hope is a powerful symbol of unity, remembrance and action in the fight against suicide.

About The Slow Girls Walk Club™

The Slow Girls Walk Club™ is more than just a walking group — it’s a supportive, welcoming community where women can connect, move, and prioritise their wellbeing. We walk slowly, we chat, we laugh, and we show up for each other.

To find out more or join a walk, visit the group page on Facebook