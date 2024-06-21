The next show to see at Buxton Fringe this summer
Audiences are invited to join in honouring not only the lives of these four women but also all women who suffer from violence every day, regardless of age, culture, or country.
To stress the global diffusion of these issues, we have characters and actors from India, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, England, Wales and Romania.
This play will make you laugh with them through their conversations with their friends. It'll make you fall in love with their partners through their eyes. Those same partners that send them to church, but for their funeral. Not their wedding.
The play will run from July 12th to July 14th at the Buxton Fringe Festival 2024 and the tickets are available at Buxton Opera House.
See you there!
Via phone: 0129872190
Start date: 12/07/2024
Finish date: 14/07/2024
Recommended age: +14
Location:
United Reformed Church – Green Room Hall 55B
Hardwick Square E
Buxton
SK17 6PT
Cost: £9, Concession £7.50
Phone number: 01298214577
Email address: [email protected]
