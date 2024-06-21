The next show to see at Buxton Fringe this summer

By Sara BruniContributor
Published 21st Jun 2024, 12:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Buxton Fringe Festival will play host to a poignant and powerful production this July: “One Minute of Noise.” This play delves into the true stories of four women who have endured abuse at the hands of their male partners. It aims to raise awareness about domestic violence and femicide, offering a platform for stories that too often go unheard.

Audiences are invited to join in honouring not only the lives of these four women but also all women who suffer from violence every day, regardless of age, culture, or country.

To stress the global diffusion of these issues, we have characters and actors from India, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, England, Wales and Romania.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This play will make you laugh with them through their conversations with their friends. It'll make you fall in love with their partners through their eyes. Those same partners that send them to church, but for their funeral. Not their wedding.

Poster - FrontPoster - Front
Poster - Front

The play will run from July 12th to July 14th at the Buxton Fringe Festival 2024 and the tickets are available at Buxton Opera House.

See you there!

Tickets: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/one-minute-of-noise%0A

Via phone: 0129872190

Poster - BackPoster - Back
Poster - Back

Start date: 12/07/2024

Finish date: 14/07/2024

Recommended age: +14

Location:

United Reformed Church – Green Room Hall 55B

Hardwick Square E

Buxton

SK17 6PT

Cost: £9, Concession £7.50

Phone number: 01298214577

Email address: [email protected]

Related topics:TicketsWalesEnglandPortugalBrazilItalyIndia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.