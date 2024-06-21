The next show to see at Buxton Fringe this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Buxton Fringe Festival will play host to a poignant and powerful production this July: “One Minute of Noise.” This play delves into the true stories of four women who have endured abuse at the hands of their male partners. It aims to raise awareness about domestic violence and femicide, offering a platform for stories that too often go unheard.

Audiences are invited to join in honouring not only the lives of these four women but also all women who suffer from violence every day, regardless of age, culture, or country.

To stress the global diffusion of these issues, we have characters and actors from India, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, England, Wales and Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This play will make you laugh with them through their conversations with their friends. It'll make you fall in love with their partners through their eyes. Those same partners that send them to church, but for their funeral. Not their wedding.

Poster - Front

The play will run from July 12th to July 14th at the Buxton Fringe Festival 2024 and the tickets are available at Buxton Opera House.

See you there!

Via phone: 0129872190

Poster - Back

Start date: 12/07/2024

Finish date: 14/07/2024

Recommended age: +14

Location:

United Reformed Church – Green Room Hall 55B

Hardwick Square E

Buxton

SK17 6PT

Cost: £9, Concession £7.50