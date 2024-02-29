'The Magic of Iain Shaw' brings his amazing comedy and magic stage show to Bakewell this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire born, multi award winning Magician Iain Shaw, has captivated audiences around the world. He has performed in sell-out 1000-seater theatres from Barcelona to Buenos Aries and, in 2024, he is bringing his show to Bakewell.

Unique and magical comedy stage shows featuring clever conjuring, a slick sleight of hand and an element of danger - an extraordinary entertainment experience!

Iain has worked on TV and in theatres with comedy legends Peter Kay, Bobby Davro and Cannon and Ball, to name but a few.

The Magic of Iain Shaw - Comedy Cabaret and Close Up Magician

He creates elaborate and thrilling tricks with mind blowing predictions, fascinating mind reading, astonishing mentalism and daring escapology which leave people totally mystified and thirsty for more. As part of his show, he also performs close-up magic, and particularly enjoys seeing the sparkle in the eyes of those who are amazed by the seemingly impossible.

Whilst incorporating a healthy dose of humour and comedy into his act, he has entertained people of all ages and all nationalities. His quick wit and charm ensure his audience glow with smiles and roar with laughter.

Since the age of 5, magic and illusion have always been Iain’s passion. During his career as a Magician, he has 25 years’ experience performing and directing his own stage shows on cruise ships, producing outstanding performances for the world's top cruise lines.

His performances promise to leave a lasting impression, ensuring that the magic lives on in the memories of spectators long after they have left the theatre!

‘Iain is a truly talented magician. He was simply astounding! We were ALL truly entertained - a very 'Vegas Style' polished show.’ NCL Cruise Lines

Iain has enhanced our cruise with his fantastic comedy and magic act. It was the highlight of the entertainment. Very professional show with mind reading tricks that puzzled us all.’ CMV Columbus Cruise ship

The Magic of Iain Shaw – terrific comedy patter and magic. The true and assured look of a total Professional.’ UK Cabaret Magazine

‘Great show at Haven Marton Mere in Blackpool! Loved it! As a fan and a follower of magic, you made my jaw drop open in astonishment. Stunning show.’ Haven Holidays.

Tickets are available on Ticketsource or from Bakewell Town Hall.