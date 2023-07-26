The exhibit is on loan from St George’s URC Hartlepool and is made up of 36 knitted bible scenes, all knitted by the congregation. The display is for all ages and visitors will be able to try your hand at knitting too.

Join the members of Providence URC, Mellor Road, New Mills. As part of the New Mills Festival they will be open from 9th September. Look around the exhibit, try your hand at knitting or colouring in, and then enjoy a cup of tea and some homemade cake. Also as part of the festival there will be lecture by Dr.Adam Scott - The Spirituality of Play (20th Sept @ 7.30pm) and a concert of organ and trumpet music, performed by Tom Osborne and Dr.Gordon Stewart. All events are free. For more details visit the website: providence church.co.uk