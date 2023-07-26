News you can trust since 1852
The Knitted Bible Exhibition comes to the High Peak

Providence URC, on Mellor Road, New Mills will be hosting The Knitted Bible Exhibition as part of New Mills Festival.
By Sheena CartledgeContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:23 BST

The exhibit is on loan from St George’s URC Hartlepool and is made up of 36 knitted bible scenes, all knitted by the congregation. The display is for all ages and visitors will be able to try your hand at knitting too.

Join the members of Providence URC, Mellor Road, New Mills. As part of the New Mills Festival they will be open from 9th September. Look around the exhibit, try your hand at knitting or colouring in, and then enjoy a cup of tea and some homemade cake. Also as part of the festival there will be lecture by Dr.Adam Scott - The Spirituality of Play (20th Sept @ 7.30pm) and a concert of organ and trumpet music, performed by Tom Osborne and Dr.Gordon Stewart. All events are free. For more details visit the website: providence church.co.uk