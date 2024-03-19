The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook: celebrating the life and songs of a music legend
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bringing the magic of Burt Bacharach to beautiful Buxton Opera House.
Britain’s finest song writers and hand-picked world class session musicians present a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring Burt Bacharach, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters etc, etc.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals. Female vocals are elegantly performed by Miss Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.
‘A must see for all Music Lovers’ - Billy Hui BBC Radio Merseyside.
'A fantastic collection of classic hits, 9/10 Outstanding' - Writebase.
‘A wonderful collection of songs just as they were meant to be heard’ - Eliot Kennedy Grammy Award Winner and Burt Bacharach co-writer.
Box Office call on: 01298 72190