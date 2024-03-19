The Definitive Burt Bacharach Songbook: celebrating the life and songs of a music legend

A sublime and intimate journey through Burt Bacharach’s 7 decades of hit making.
By Elaine AlexanderContributor
Published 19th Mar 2024, 13:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bringing the magic of Burt Bacharach to beautiful Buxton Opera House.

Britain’s finest song writers and hand-picked world class session musicians present a sophisticated master class in melody, honouring Burt Bacharach, writer of one of America’s greatest songbooks for artistes such as Dionne Warwick, Cilla Black, Dusty Springfield, Gene Pitney, The Carpenters etc, etc.

Atlantic recording artist John Reilly fronts this concert with his spiritual and soulful vocals. Female vocals are elegantly performed by Miss Rachel Raynor and the Musical Director overseeing this dazzling non-stop parade of classic songs is Canadian pianist and composer Lewis Nitikman.

Most Popular
Event PosterEvent Poster
Event Poster

‘A must see for all Music Lovers’ - Billy Hui BBC Radio Merseyside.

'A fantastic collection of classic hits, 9/10 Outstanding' - Writebase.

‘A wonderful collection of songs just as they were meant to be heard’ - Eliot Kennedy Grammy Award Winner and Burt Bacharach co-writer.

Here's a quick peek at what to expect

Box Office call on: 01298 72190

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Related topics:Britain