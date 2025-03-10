Talking Tours give insight into Chapel-en-le-Frith-based hospice services

A new initiative at Blythe House Hospice is giving an insight into the wide range of services it provides across North Derbyshire.

Talking tours are available monthly at the hospice’s base in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Open to health care professionals, carers, and the general public, the events will provide information about the care and support available to members of the community and their families, who are facing life-limiting illness.

Sarah Sewell, the charity’s Community Engagement Officer, said: ‘People often have this misconception about what they think our hospice is. These new tours are about taking away that fear of the unknown and giving our community and healthcare professionals an insight into what we do, the services we provide and their benefits.’

The Talking Tours launched in January and have received positive feedback from attendees including: ‘Thank you so much to all the staff at Blythe House who took time out of their busy days to provide us with such useful information. I personally found the Talking Tour very helpful and informative. I will certainly be in touch to refer and signpost our clients to your services.’

The informal tours include a walk around the hospice; the chance to chat with the hospice chief executive; clinical teams; fundraising, volunteer and retail staff, and an opportunity to ask questions.

Sarah said: ‘We will show you around the hospice and tell you how we deliver services in the Community Hub to support people from the point of diagnosis with a life-limiting illness.

‘Our team will provide information on how we provide tailored individual care in people’s homes, to allow the patient to die at home if they wish to do so, and the support we provide to their families at a time when they need it most.’

The events also give those interested in supporting the hospice an opportunity to chat with the fundraising and retail team about their work and how they could get involved to help raise vital funds to support the charity’s work.

The next Talking Tours are set to take place on Thursdays 20th March and 17th April – and will continue throughout 2025.

To see future dates, find out more or book your space on a tour, visit: www.blythehousehospice.org.uk/talking-tours