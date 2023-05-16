News you can trust since 1852
Talk on ancient European pilgrimage route

An illustrated talk about the Camino de Santiago, an ancient European pilgrimage route, will take place at St John's Church, Buxton, on June 6, at 2.30pm. It will be presented by Gill Williamson,a local resident who has walked and studied the Camino.

By Gill WilliamsonContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 11:22 BST

The talk will be in two parts. The first will tell the story of the many people who caused the Camino to come into existence and who developed it over the centuries. The second part will be a less formal presentation giving insights into walking the Camino in the 21st century.

The Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) is an extensive network of ancient pilgrim routes stretching across Europe and coming together at the tomb of St. James in Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain.Tickets for the talk can be obtained from 01298 77856 10am - noon Mondays to Thursdays or email [email protected] cost is £8 including refreshments. All proceeds will support the work of Buxton Team Parish.

The talk will be held at St John's Church, Buxton.
The talk will be held at St John's Church, Buxton.
