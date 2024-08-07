Taddington Wells Dressings, Flower Festival and Village Fete
The Taddington Wells Week theme this year is “Taddington Flora, Fauna and Folk”. Throughout the week, visitors will be able to see how residents of the village have captured the idea in the intricately designed Wells Dressings and The Flower Festival displays.
Refreshments, snacks and light lunches can be purchased every day at the Tea Tent, and there’ll also be a White Elephant sale and Plant Sale.
The week kicks off with family fun throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Village Fete, which will feature A Classic Cars Show, Winster Morris Dancers, Kids’ Fun & Games (including a bouncy castle), Dog Agility (bring your dog and have a go), Hollinsclough Brass Band, BBQ, Craft stalls, and much more!
Entry is free and money raised will go towards much-needed Church repairs and maintenance, with 10% being donated to other charitable causes.
Details and updates are continually posted the “Taddington Wells Week 2024” Facebook page.
