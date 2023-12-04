St Peter's Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival
St Peter’s Church has been decorated with trees and displays by local organisations
The church will be open until Saturday, 9th December daily, 9am until 4pm and open in the evening on Friday, 8th until 8.30pm.
The church can be opened in the evening for groups on request to [email protected].
All welcome to support church and organisations involved.
Look forward to seeing you!