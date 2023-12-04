News you can trust since 1852
St Peter's Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival

St Peter’s Church has been decorated with trees and displays by local organisations
By John ReedsContributor
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:22 GMT
The church will be open until Saturday, 9th December daily, 9am until 4pm and open in the evening on Friday, 8th until 8.30pm.

The church can be opened in the evening for groups on request to [email protected].

All welcome to support church and organisations involved.

Look forward to seeing you!