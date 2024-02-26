Springtime family fun with Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust invites you to be part of a springtime celebration that promises something special for everyone.

Quirky Duck Trail takes over Buxton, a feathered adventure for all. Buxton is set to be drenched in a wave of whimsical fun as the Spring Duck Trail splashes into town from March 28th to April 15th. Organised by the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, this event promises an entertaining and family-friendly exploration of the town's shops and cafes. Free trail guides will be available at the Pump Room, offering eager participants a map highlighting the locations where these quirky rubber ducks are discreetly tucked away.

Completed trails can be returned to the Pump Room, with the option to submit via email or social media using a dedicated hashtag. Prizes await those who successfully navigate the trail. Whether you're a local looking for a new perspective on familiar places or a visitor eager to dive into Buxton's unique charm, the Spring Duck Trail is a light-hearted and engaging way to spend the Easter season. Join in the fun, explore the town, and, who knows, you might just waddle away with a prize for your efforts!

Arkwright the Duck

As Buxton embraces the Easter holidays, the festivities extend beyond the Spring Duck Trail. Our indoor, interactive Pump Room trail uncovers hidden gems, intriguing facts, and perhaps a surprise or two as you navigate this iconic, historic space. Let your creativity flow at the Pick and Mix Craft Table and engage in hands-on crafting activities, mixing and matching materials to create your unique Easter masterpiece. The Pump Room is open daily from 10am - 4pm.

On Monday 8th April, you and your little ones can enjoy a fun-filled morning of stories and crafts with Sue Wilkins, the local Derbyshire author of the popular children's book Arkwright the Duck, and others. Sue will read her delightful tale of an adventurous duck and then you will get the opportunity to make your own duck-themed crafts using simple materials.

You'll also have a chance to ask Sue questions about her books and get your copies signed. There will be two story sessions, one at 10am am and one at 11am, each lasting 10-15 minutes. The craft session will follow each story session and last for about forty minutes. All materials will be provided. This event is open to all families with children aged 3-11years old. Booking is required and spaces are limited, so book early to secure your spot. Don't miss this duck-tastic opportunity to meet a wonderful local author and have some creative fun!

From 1pm - 4pm on Monday 8th April, The Assembly Rooms will come alive with Crescent Crafts, offering a delightful blend of tradition and modern creativity, with dressing up, Lego and crafts.

The Assembly Rooms

At Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, we believe in making family-friendly activities accessible to everyone. Most of our events are free, but your generous donations play a crucial role in sustaining our commitment to education and family engagement. By contributing, you directly contribute to the work we do with schools and families, enabling us to continue organising enriching experiences and fostering a love for heritage and creativity.