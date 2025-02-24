Spring blooms at Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust: Exciting events for families and adults

Spring in a Teacup

As spring awakens, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust invites families and adults to celebrate the season with a series of creative and nature-inspired events. From crafting and storytelling to floral artistry, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while supporting the heritage of Buxton and its iconic buildings.

'A Stroll Through Greenaway’s Garden – A Family Springtime Gathering' is taking place from 12th to 18th April, this enchanting event offers families the chance to embrace the joys of spring through a variety of hands-on activities. Children and parents can try their hand at basket making, paper flower crown crafting, and nature drawing. There will also be opportunities to dress up, decorate delicious biscuits, and share seasonal stories.

As an added treat, admission to ‘A Stroll Through Greenaway’s Garden’ includes entry to the Buxton Crescent Experience, making it a perfect day out for all ages and under 4s go free.

On 16th March, adults are invited to indulge in a delightful afternoon of floral creativity with ‘Spring in a Teacup.’ This unique workshop allows participants to craft a beautiful spring-themed centrepiece using vintage teacups, dried flowers, ribbons, and lace.

With tea, coffee, and cake included, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a relaxing, hands-on session that brings the charm of spring indoors. Whether attending alone or with family or friends, it promises to be a lovely way to brighten up your home with a handmade floral arrangement.

For those looking to explore their artistic side, ‘The Art of Flowers’ on 5th April offers a special chance to learn the delicate art of botanical watercolours. Led by artist Megan Thomas, this workshop provides participants with a set of watercolours to take home and expert guidance to create their own floral masterpieces. Tea, coffee, and cake will be provided.

Supporting these events not only provides an opportunity for creativity but also supports the important work of Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust. As a charity dedicated to preserving Buxton’s heritage and iconic buildings, participation in these activities helps to ensure that the town’s rich history continues to be celebrated and shared.

For more information on times, prices, tickets and booking, please visit our website. We look forward to welcoming you this spring!

buxtoncrescentexperience.com/whats-on/ or call 01298214577