Sparrowpit WI toast the king

The April meeting of Sparrowpit & District W.I. held on Tuesday 18th April at Dove Holes Community Hall was an evening of celebration.

By ANGELA WHITTAKER-AXONContributor
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST

The business section covered the competitions for the coronation year which The W.I. are hoping members will get involved in.

One member had already sent a entry in for a coronation collage on well as a newspaper article, which is a royal short story, a copy of which was displayed so members could be inspired.

A coronation virtual scavenger hunt is another competition that the branch is taking part in. Fundraising was also on the agenda, with the W.I, taking part in coronation events at Dove Holes on Sunday 8th May and members volunteered to make cakes for the stall.

A variety of trips are being planned throughout the year and members were given details of the monthly lunch on 2nd May. After the business concluded, members enjoyed a coronation tea, followed by a coronation quiz.