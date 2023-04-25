The business section covered the competitions for the coronation year which The W.I. are hoping members will get involved in.

One member had already sent a entry in for a coronation collage on well as a newspaper article, which is a royal short story, a copy of which was displayed so members could be inspired.

A coronation virtual scavenger hunt is another competition that the branch is taking part in. Fundraising was also on the agenda, with the W.I, taking part in coronation events at Dove Holes on Sunday 8th May and members volunteered to make cakes for the stall.

A Toast to King Charles