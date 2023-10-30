Sparrowpit WI talked about the Thai cave rescue at its October meeting
The gripping story of Duangpetch Promthep and eleven other young Thai footballers trapped for two weeks in the Tham Luang cave in June 2018 was the subject of a talk given by Bill Whitehouse at the October meeting
Bill, a member of the volunteer British Cave Rescue Council was instrumental in organising support from British divers all over the UK.
He explained the difficulties, not only of the actual diving and sustaining the trapped boys, but the logistics involved in getting the divers to the location.
All twelve were rescued thanks to the the team of international divers involved
The next meeting is on Tuesday 21 November and will be a craft evening making a Christmas cone decoration out of paper, cost to cover materials £5 payable on the evening.
The group meet on the third Tuesday of the month at Dove Holes Community Centre, visitors and new members are always welcome.
For further details please ring Liz on 01298 812522.