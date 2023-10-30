The gripping story of Duangpetch Promthep and eleven other young Thai footballers trapped for two weeks in the Tham Luang cave in June 2018 was the subject of a talk given by Bill Whitehouse at the October meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bill, a member of the volunteer British Cave Rescue Council was instrumental in organising support from British divers all over the UK.

He explained the difficulties, not only of the actual diving and sustaining the trapped boys, but the logistics involved in getting the divers to the location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All twelve were rescued thanks to the the team of international divers involved

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The next meeting is on Tuesday 21 November and will be a craft evening making a Christmas cone decoration out of paper, cost to cover materials £5 payable on the evening.

The group meet on the third Tuesday of the month at Dove Holes Community Centre, visitors and new members are always welcome.