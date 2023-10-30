News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Sparrowpit WI talked about the Thai cave rescue at its October meeting

The gripping story of Duangpetch Promthep and eleven other young Thai footballers trapped for two weeks in the Tham Luang cave in June 2018 was the subject of a talk given by Bill Whitehouse at the October meeting
By Wendy RuddickContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bill, a member of the volunteer British Cave Rescue Council was instrumental in organising support from British divers all over the UK.

He explained the difficulties, not only of the actual diving and sustaining the trapped boys, but the logistics involved in getting the divers to the location.

All twelve were rescued thanks to the the team of international divers involved

Most Popular
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The next meeting is on Tuesday 21 November and will be a craft evening making a Christmas cone decoration out of paper, cost to cover materials £5 payable on the evening.

The group meet on the third Tuesday of the month at Dove Holes Community Centre, visitors and new members are always welcome.

For further details please ring Liz on 01298 812522.

Related topics:Thai