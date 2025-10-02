Sparrowpit WI - September Meeting

Community Matters

Our speaker for the evening was Rhiannon Moore accompanied by her assistance dog Beany - and Beany stole the show! Rhiannon, who uses a wheelchair, explained how Beany was originally a pet, but as she needed more help with day to day things, she looked for a charity that would train your own dog rather than provide a dog.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She found a small charity called 'Dog Assistance in Disability', (A.I.D.) where volunteer trainers are paired with a client and their dog in their geographical area. Dogs are trained to pick up objects, remove clothing, open/close doors etc, all of which help disabled people maintain their independence.

After training, which takes about a year, the dog is assessed and the dog becomes a qualified assistance dog. Members were amazed at some of the tasks that Beany performed for Rhiannnon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We were pleased to welcome three visitors to our meeting, two of whom decided to join our W.I.

Our recent trips to a private garden in Wirksworth and to Lichfield for a guided tour of the Cathedral were discussed and it was agreed that both had been very educational and enjoyable.

Our next event is a 'Try a Craft Day' on Saturday 11 October, between 10.30am - 3.00pm at Dove Holes Community Centre. Entry is by ticket, £6, and you can try as many or as few of six crafts on offer for no more that £2 per craft inclusive of materials. Further details and tickets can be obtained via e-mail to [email protected]

Our next meeting is on Tuesday 21 October, 6.45pm for 7pm when the speaker is Simon Mahoney on 'Winging it Blind'.

Visitors are always very welcome.