Sparrowpit WI - September Meeting
She found a small charity called 'Dog Assistance in Disability', (A.I.D.) where volunteer trainers are paired with a client and their dog in their geographical area. Dogs are trained to pick up objects, remove clothing, open/close doors etc, all of which help disabled people maintain their independence.
After training, which takes about a year, the dog is assessed and the dog becomes a qualified assistance dog. Members were amazed at some of the tasks that Beany performed for Rhiannnon.
We were pleased to welcome three visitors to our meeting, two of whom decided to join our W.I.
Our recent trips to a private garden in Wirksworth and to Lichfield for a guided tour of the Cathedral were discussed and it was agreed that both had been very educational and enjoyable.
Our next event is a 'Try a Craft Day' on Saturday 11 October, between 10.30am - 3.00pm at Dove Holes Community Centre. Entry is by ticket, £6, and you can try as many or as few of six crafts on offer for no more that £2 per craft inclusive of materials. Further details and tickets can be obtained via e-mail to [email protected]
Our next meeting is on Tuesday 21 October, 6.45pm for 7pm when the speaker is Simon Mahoney on 'Winging it Blind'.
Visitors are always very welcome.