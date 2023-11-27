Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a short business meeting, including a report back on our recent visit to Thornbridge Hall, where members enjoyed a guided tour of the House, gardens and Christmas Market, a reminder was given of the forthcoming trip to New Mills Theatre to see its production of 'Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat'.

Members then got going on making a Christmas cone decoration out of paper, ably lead by our Secretary, Angela.

Even though a lot of chatter and laughter took place, members, even those who are not into crafts, produced a beautiful Christmas bauble to put on their Christmas tree.

All agreed it had been a happy and entertaining evening.

Our December meeting on Tuesday 19 December, is in the afternoon, when our annual Christmas lunch takes place, accompanied by a quiz and entertainment by a singing duo from a local Male Voice Choir. This is a closed event and there will be no evening meeting.

Our next open meeting, where visitors and new members are very welcome, is on Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 7pm at Dove Holes Community Centre, and will be a 'Burn's Night Special'.

Why not come along and see what the WI has to offer?