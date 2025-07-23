Sparrowpit WI: July meeting

Your World

Tax, Care and Toyboys!

Our July meeting was well attended including three visitors/prospective new members.

Our speaker, Matthew Martin, Co-op Estate Planning, gave a very informative, lively and surprisingly humorous talk on 'Tax, Care and Toyboys' - the serious business of Wills and ensuring your Estate is left to whom you intended it to be. Members had plenty to mull over and check their own Wills when they got home!

Arrangements for our trip to Grease, Lichfield/ Cathedral tour, garden visit and monthly lunch were discussed.

Our next meeting on Tuesday 19 August is a talk by Colin Petty on 'Aquabox' , a charity working in the third world to provide clean drinking water. Our meeting starts at 6.45pm at Dove Holes Community Centre.

If you are looking for a friendly WI with a variety of speakers, visits and events why not come along and see if we are the WI for you? You will be made very welcome and the first three visits are free! For more details contact Liz on 07972 01092.