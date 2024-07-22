Sparrowpit WI - July Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What we didn't know about Bhutan.

Before our July meeting few members had any knowledge of or could even say where it was, but by the end of our talk by Kharma Francomb, not only did we know where it was, (between India and China in the Himalayas), but also about the social and economic life of this interesting country. In addition to her talk Kharma showed slides of the beautiful mountainous countryside and of religious festivals.

Reports on our 'Big Green Week' initative and a recent visit to a beautiful garden 'High Roost' were also given.

We have trips to RHS Bridgewater in September and a canal trip on the Macclesfield canal in October to look forward to.

The monthly lunch in August is at 'Windy Harbour'.

Our next meeting is on Tuesday 20 August when our speaker is Frank Parker on the 'History of the Derwent Dam'. This is an open meeting and any members of the Public are welcome to attend.

Our meetings are at 7pm on the third Tuesday of the month at Dove Holes Community Centre. We are a friendly WI, visitors are always welcome, if you would like to come as a visitor to see if we're the WI for you either turn up on the night or for more information call Liz on 01298812522