Sparrowpit WI April Meeting

At our April Meeting Ellen Outram, a Blue Badge Guide, gave an interesting talk and slide show relating to the history of pub signs. Members had to identify the pubs in Derbyshire from the slides - getting 95 per cent right either our members are super observant or they have been on pub crawl!

It was fascinating to learn how some signs date back centuries, eg the 'Chequers' being the oldest sign relating to a place where money transactions took place and leading to the use of the term 'Chancellor of the Exchequer', the 'Trip to Jerusalem' - not in Derbyshire but fairly close, in Nottingham dating back to the Crusades,

We have a coach trip to Tabley House and Northwhich Workhouse in May and a cruise on the Macclesfield Canal in June to look forward to. Our May Lunch Club is at the 'Cowshed' Millers Dale.

If you are looking for an interesting, friendly group to join why not come to one of our meetings to see if it's what you want? We meet on the third Tuesday of the month, 6.45pm for 7pm start at Dove Holes Community Centre. For more details call Liz on 01298812522.