Members of various W.I.'s in the area and further afield enjoyed getting together for a fashion show put on by Edinburgh Woollen Mill Shop, Bakewell, as part of a fundraising event hosted by Sparrowpit & District W.I.

Sparrowpit and District W.I. hosted the Fashion Show at Dove Holes Community Centre with the helod of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, Bakewell. This attracted members from various W.I's in the area, including Chapel, Chinley, Horwich End, Duffield, Castleton, , Abbey W.I and Whitwell W.I.

The group also had visitors from the local community. The Committee at Sparrowpit were models, these included Sheila Barratt, branch President, Angela Whittaker-Axon, the Secretary, Joan Mellor Treasurer, Liz Bowman Assistant Treasurer and Rosie Harding, Programme Secretary.

