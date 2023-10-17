Sparrowpit & District W.I. Fashion Show
Sparrowpit and District W.I. hosted the Fashion Show at Dove Holes Community Centre with the helod of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, Bakewell. This attracted members from various W.I's in the area, including Chapel, Chinley, Horwich End, Duffield, Castleton, , Abbey W.I and Whitwell W.I.
The group also had visitors from the local community. The Committee at Sparrowpit were models, these included Sheila Barratt, branch President, Angela Whittaker-Axon, the Secretary, Joan Mellor Treasurer, Liz Bowman Assistant Treasurer and Rosie Harding, Programme Secretary.
Members were also grateful to Peak Forest Church for providing two female models and two male models. The idea came from the branch’s oldest member, Mary Williamson, and the photographer for the evening was the youngest member – Cathryn Saxby.