Chapel Morris Dancers at Sparrowpit W.I. Meeting

As is our custom we covered the Business Section of the Meeting. This included welcoming two new members onto our Committee at Sparrowpit W.I. who are undertaking the role of Treasurer and Organiser of Trips, monthly Newsletter & monthly lunch.

A report was read on behalf of our Delegate who attended, The Annual Meeting at Derby and she informed members that the event had been well organised with good speakers. Two of our members were winners of competitions at the Annual Meeting.

Angela Whittaker-Axon won the Maggie Bristow Trophy with her Patchwork Soft Toy – an elephant and Wendy Ruddick came runner up. The Dorothy Hartley Trophy was won by Wendy Ruddick with her Welsh Cakes. Both winners gained high marks. The Trophies were on display for the members to see. Arrangements were made for a Coronation Celebration for the April Meeting on Tuesday 18th April which will be a bring and share supper followed by a Coronation Quiz with Prizes.

Members were encouraged to take part in future competitions and details were given out. The Programme for this coming year is now complete and offers a variety of interesting Speakers and a Craft Workshop. New members can just turn up to give our meetings a try on the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7pm at Dove Holes Community Centre. After the Business Section we moved on to the Speakers for the evening who were Chapel Morris Dancers.