We held an Open Meeting on March 19th at Sparrowpit & District W.I.

We were joined by some of the husbands of our members for what proved to be a very interesting talk.

From the Derbyshire Section of Blood Bikes, we had volunteer Derek Brock who is a Controller and Trainer and is also a Motorcycle Rider.

Derek gave an informative talk along with a Power Point Presentation. Fellow Volunteer Motorcycle Rider Peter also accompanied him and contributed to the Talk.

They told us that ‘Blood Bikes’ a voluntary organisation, deliver medications, equipment, samples, documents, donated human milk and placentas both urgent and non routine for the Health Service.

They went on to tell us about the vehicles they use, both motorcycles and cars which are all ULEZ compliant. They are based at Kingsway Fire Station, Derby but are part of a National Organisation and work hand in hand with other Counties ensuring deliveries can be co-ordinated throughout the country, covering John O' Groats to Land's End!

They ensure deliveries are made within a 3 hour time scale.

Blood Bikes were started by Margaret Ryerson in 1962 in Surrey. In 2011 they became a charity. In 2019 when Covid hit they had nearly 3,000 deliveries a month. In 2020 this increased to 8260 deliveries and in 2021 this increased yet again to 9821 deliveries. This has since decreased quite a bit but they are still kept very busy.

In 2023 they completed 6,700 missions saving the NHS £420,000. Out of 120 volunteers, there are 15 women, 3 of whom are motorcycle riders, 6 or 7 are drivers and the rest are controllers.

Controllers do a fantastic job logging in the calls and sending the Vehicles to make collections and deliveries in a very logistical and economical way.

The Blood Bikes Charity is run by volunteers and this worthwhile cause is dependent on donations in order to operate.

One of our members Wendy Ruddick was extremely interested in the Motorbike they brought with them and you can see her in the photograph attached.