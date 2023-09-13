News you can trust since 1852
Sparrowpit & District hosts Edinburgh Wool fashion show

Want to see the latest Autumn fashions from Bakewell Edinburgh Woollen Mill and have a night out?
By Wendy RuddickContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Why not come to Sparrowpit WI's Fashion Show on Tuesday 26 September at 7pm at Dove Holes Community Hall, Hallsteads, Dove Holes SK17 8BU.

Tickets £5 includes tea and coffee and can be reserved by ringing Angela on: 07442161046 or Joan on: 07721184397.

