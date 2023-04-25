Fusing the sass of Bessie Smith with the modern song writing sensibilities of Amy Winehouse as well as her renowned soulfulness, Olivia and Stefan Raji will be cooking up one helluva storm on Sunday, May 7, from 8p.m at High Peak Bookstore, Buxton.

Bringing a real warmth and passion to every stage they grace; despite the slim line up they really do pack a punch with Stefan's mastery of the six string the perfect foil for Olivia's versatile and expressive voice. With a new EP 'Light Up' just out and a debut album and limited edition vinyl in the bag their stand out song writing and lyrical abilities are the icing on an already rich cake, as they manage to fuse jazz, folk, blues and groove driven soul at will, to serve the song at hand.

Olivia came late to performance and singing after a life somewhat derailed by the tragic and untimely death of her mother aged just 16. She’s delighted to be performing in Buxton for the first time.

Olivia and Stefan