"Sleigh Bells Ring" concert by Chapel Male Voice Choir
A chance to get in the mood with a Christmas concert featuring both brass and voices.
Chapel Male Voice Choir are pleased to be able to resume their much missed annual festive concert, following the break due to Covid.
The concert is entitled "Sleigh Bells Ring" and they we will be welcoming special guests Burbage Band to an evening of old and new seasonal music, featuring that great combination of both brass and voices.
It is being held at the Palace Hotel, Buxton in the recently refurbished High Peak Room, on Sunday, 10th December at 7.30pm.
Admission is Pay on the Door, adults £10 and children free.
Why not go along and get that Christmas feeling early?