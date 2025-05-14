SIX wives – one great show

Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr in SIX the Musical Teen Edition

SIX the Musical, one of the great successes in musical theatre in recent years, is based on a simple idea. The six wives of Henry VIII form a girl band, each one jockeying for position to show why they should be the lead singer, comparing notes on the trauma and maltreatment they received. It’s a sparky idea, a short show full of vibrancy and attitude, which the talented team from Bowden Theatre Works have captured perfectly in their production of the Teen Edition of the show.

The SIX actresses all get their chance to shine in this vibrant production. Dressed in variations of black PVC, they strut onto the stage at New Mills Art Theatre in high-heeled boots, each giving their reasons why they should be the frontwoman.

As Catherine of Aragon, Scarlett Walsh displays the righteous indignation of the woman brought from her own country to marry, only to be thrown over in favour of a younger model. Katie Fairs is Anne Boleyn, all sass and pouting selfies, strutting around to her song, ‘Don’t Lose Ur Head’. Jane Seymour, the wife who (supposedly) Henry actually loved is given the Celine Dion-esque power ballad ‘Heart of Stone’, beautifully sung by Jess Camilleri.

Erin Burns has great fun with Anne of Cleves, displaying the confidence of a woman who, although her marriage was short-lived, went on to lead a comfortable life with a degree of agency. Mia Pearce plays Katherine Howard as a Britney Spears-ish wild child, her naivety disguising how much she was the pawn in men’s power games.

The Haus of Holbein in SIX The Musical Teen Edition

Finally there’s Seren Jones, playing Catherine Parr with integrity, unable to marry the man she loved when the King showed an interest, but still able to use her status in Henry’s final years to write and pursue the causes close to her heart.

Each of the Queens is given their moment and each of them grabs it with both hands. Musical director Mhairi Jennings has honed their voices to bring out the best of them, while the direction and choreography of Natalie Bowden is always precise and on-point. This terrific young ensemble cast all work brilliantly together, individually, but also in their group numbers – my favourite being the Europop banger Haus of Holbein (well, it is Eurovision week, after all).

Ultimately SIX is a show about women finding strength and power in working together, and this production brings that message to life in the team spirit of the cast and creative team. The energy and talent on display is sure to raise the roof at New Mills Art Theatre when the show performs there from Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 May.

Tickets on sale now: www.ticketsource.co.uk/btw/e-rrajmg