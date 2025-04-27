Shakespeare’s magical comedy brought to life by Buxton Drama League

The young lovers caught up in the magical chaos of A Midsummer Night's Dream

This May, Buxton Drama League bring Shakespeare’s most magical comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre.

In this magical treat for all the family, two young couples escape into a wood in search of true love. Meanwhile a group of amateur actors take to the same wood to rehearse their latest play. Before the night’s over, both will have become entangled in the game-playing of the magical beings that live in the forest, leading to hilarious consequences.

Director Martin Beard says: ‘I really love this play. I must do as this is the sixth time I have directed and designed it and it’s the eighth production I have been involved with, firstly when I played Lysander in a college production 50 years ago! The reason I love it so much is because it can be interpreted in so many different ways with so many different characters all interacting with each other creating brilliant comedy out of Shakespeare’s imaginative genius.’

The cast contains a great mix of experienced actors and new talent, bringing life and fun to these magical characters. Oberon and Titania, the king and queen of the Fairies, are played by Buxton Fringe award-winning actress Sara Gray and Graham Winter, recently the title role in Uncle Vanya. The comical Mechanicals are led by Paul Harrison as Bottom, transformed into an ass by the mischievous Puck (Allie Manning). Meanwhile the young lovers at the heart of the comedy are played by Robyn Gill, Josie Kelly, James Sweetman and Charlotte Brindley.

Bottom scares his friends in A Midsummer Night's Dream

Martin Beard says: ‘If you’ve never seen a Shakespeare play before, this is the one to start with. It’s the ultimate farce, full of confusion, misunderstandings and larger-than-life comedy characters. It’s just magical, and all ages will enjoy it.’

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton from 15 to 17 May and tickets are available now from Buxton Opera House now on 01298 72190 or online at A Midsummer Night's Dream