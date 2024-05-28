Sax Superstar returns to Buxton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Snake Davis is an international saxophonist whose name has managed to stay under the radar.

Yet scratch below the surface and you’ll discover an incredible player and performer working in the music industry – to quote Davis himself “since dinosaurs roamed the earth”. A fabulous entertainer who is bringing his band to Buxton.

Hailing from the UK, in the 70’s he went to live in Brooklyn to watch the sax greats around at the time and take lessons from some of the best-known names in the business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davis’s dedication to his craft and beautiful tone didn’t go un-noticed back at home in the North of England. After hopping in to perform alongside local music heroes in legendary clubs in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds he was soon recruited to be part of the BBC house band at Pebble Mill and played alongside some of the all-time greats including James Brown and Rose Royce.

Snake Davis in full flow

The early 90’s saw Davis travelling the world with major UK artists including Lisa Stansfield, M-People and The Eurythmics (Peace Tour). Recording for hundreds of artists including Paul McCartney, Will Downing, the Three Degrees, Robert Palmer and the list keeps growing, with recent sessions for (amongst others) Olly Murs and Shania Twain.

Davis has been adding his unique sax riffs to hits for decades crossing almost every genre from classical to heavy metal, soul to pop including Take That “Million Love Songs” to Ibiza favourite dance anthem “Jubel”.

Although Snake Davis has performed on, perhaps the biggest stages in the world, he also loves being upfront and personal in smaller venues. He regularly tours the UK as himself with different line-ups. His range of skills is unparalleled, performing tunes that he loves, be it jazz, soul, Motown Atlanta, folk, Latin or pop. It’s hard to put Snake in a genre box and his fans love him all the more for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snake Davis Band are performing at The Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on Saturday 15th June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £20.50 (discounts available) and available online or by calling the Box Office on 01298 72190.

For more information about Snake Davis including his online tuition course please visit www.snakedavis.com.