SAS: Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham MBE QCB will be coming to Buxton this Autumn

“I’m looking forward to sharing my stories with the audience and offering an insight into my action filled life as a Special Forces operator as well as my exciting career on and off camera. I’m also looking forward to meeting fans and taking audience questions on the night!” said Billy.

He has had many astonishing experiences; from leaving school at 11 and running with gangs in Birmingham before joining the Royal Marine cadets and Parachute Regiment, to rising to the rank of sergeant major in the SAS and undertaking hundreds of classified and extremely dangerous missions. He spent over 20 years serving in countless warzones, winning a commendation for bravery, and being awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, before embracing the life of a bodyguard to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Billy will also take us behind the scenes of SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he has gained a reputation for excellence, honesty and integrity, supporting his fellow DS, but also intimidating and inspiring the contestants who take on the demanding challenges each week.

Billy Billingham. Photo: Billy Billingham