SAS: Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham MBE QCB will be coming to Buxton this Autumn

Billy is as tough as they come. Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Paratrooper, decorated SAS leader, and a bodyguard to Hollywood superstars, he has seen extreme combat and gruelling missions aplenty. Spend an extraordinary evening with Billy, as he shares his incredible and inspirational story.
By Laura NortonContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

“I’m looking forward to sharing my stories with the audience and offering an insight into my action filled life as a Special Forces operator as well as my exciting career on and off camera. I’m also looking forward to meeting fans and taking audience questions on the night!” said Billy.

He has had many astonishing experiences; from leaving school at 11 and running with gangs in Birmingham before joining the Royal Marine cadets and Parachute Regiment, to rising to the rank of sergeant major in the SAS and undertaking hundreds of classified and extremely dangerous missions. He spent over 20 years serving in countless warzones, winning a commendation for bravery, and being awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II, before embracing the life of a bodyguard to celebrities such as Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe.

Billy will also take us behind the scenes of SAS: Who Dares Wins, where he has gained a reputation for excellence, honesty and integrity, supporting his fellow DS, but also intimidating and inspiring the contestants who take on the demanding challenges each week.

Billy Billingham. Photo: Billy BillinghamBilly Billingham. Photo: Billy Billingham
Billy will be at Buxton Opera House on October 24,2003. For more details visit the Opera House website