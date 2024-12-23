'Rumpelstiltskin': a really engaging show for young children

Rumpelstiltskin

After their success with ‘Hare and Tortoise’ last year, Platform 3, Buxton Opera House’s Learning and Engagement Department, turns to the Grimms’ fairy tale, ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ in their mission to introduce very young (age 3+) children to the wonders of live theatre.

Writer Robin Kingsland puts a new spin on the old folk tale. In his version, the central character is Libby, also known as ‘Fibby Libby’, for she has a tendency to spin yarns and to fantasise. One day she goes too far: she tells Prince Orramor that she can spin straw into gold. He locks her in a tower in his castle, demanding that she delivers the goods. She is in despair until a mysterious little gnome-like man appears and offers to help. There is, of course, a catch…

Three versatile local actors play the parts, immediately establishing a rapport with the children. Niamh Forster is a lively Libby. Adam Horvath (Tortoise from last year’s production) is the comic Harold the Herald. Samuel Glyde-Rees plays the avaricious prince. If unable to get his own way, he throws excellent tantrums which the children really enjoyed.

Rumpelstiltskin is a very impressive puppet worked by Glyde-Rees and designed by Vicki Smith. She is also responsible for the brilliant costumes and set.

The three scenes are most effective and enhanced by lighting shifts. Libby’s father’s travelling bakery is like a gingerbread house. The tower is suitably gloomy with lanterns throwing shadows. I was most impressed by the way fairy lights were used for the transformation of the straw into gold. A forest scene is conveyed through leaf-covered curtains.

Director Allie Spencer pulls out all the stops to engage her young audience. They are seated round the acting space so they can feel involved. They are invited onto the stage to act as little pages. There is audience participation with games of Simon Says with lots of opportunities to shout out. The action is enlivened by songs and music.

Fairy tales are a way of making children aware of the darker aspects of life in a comforting narrative framework. Kingsland’s vision is benign, not ‘grim’. Rumpelskiltskin is far from the demonic imp of the original story; he is an outcast who craves a best friend. Instead of the traditional grisly ending which we all know, we have a celebration of friendship; the message is conveyed that everyone should be accepted no matter what they may look like.

There was a positive response from the audience. Children told me they liked the songs, the forest scene, guessing the name and the prince’s antics. One simply said: ‘I liked all of it.’ A parent mentioned that his sons were ‘gripped’. (And I must mention that some of the adults enjoyed the interactive aspects as much as the children.)

Staged at the Pavilion Arts Centre and lasting around an hour, this musical play is the perfect way to keep little ones entertained in the run-up to Christmas.