If you want to get into a festive, feel-good mood, you can do no better than head down to Buxton Opera House to see their in-house production of Cinderella, writes Margaret Coupe. There you will experience a traditional panto sparkling with songs, dancing and humour. Lasting around two hours including interval, the show is a perfect length to hold the attention of all ages.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Georgia Gallagher, cornering the market in princesses, having played Sleeping Beauty last year, is a delightful Cinderella. Her two stepsisters, Claudia and Tess, a brilliant double act of Buxton favourite James Holmes and top drag artist David Dale, convincingly put the Ugh!!! into ‘ugly’, sporting a variety of outfits which take bad taste to the next level.

James displays his ability to immediately connect with an audience and David’s pouts, puckerings and facial contortions are a joy to behold. Ross Clifton (Prince Gorgeous from the 2022 panto) is the handsome prince, dancing with verve and singing with style. Aidan Bailey is an engaging Buttons whose sidekick is a strange, jodhpur-wearing rabbit, Buns (Felix Price).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music ranges from 60s classics to Kylie’s ‘Padam’. Charlotte-Hannah Jones, as the fairy godmother, glitters onto the stage and gives show-stopping performances, especially when she sings ‘Simply the Best’ with true-Tina charisma. Not a wispy fairy, she is a powerhouse of goodness.

Credit: David John King Photography

The familiar routines eliciting ‘It’s behind you’ and the clunky jokes go down well with the audience and there is plenty of opportunity for participation. I particularly liked the local references: the ball takes place at Chat-upsworth House, and reference is made to the strange smell emanating from the upper floors of the former Marks & Spencers store.

In these cash-strapped times, it’s good that Buxton Opera House has tried to make ticket prices affordable so that families can enjoy a fun, festive experience together.