Review: Have a ball at Buxton Opera House's Cinderella
and live on Freeview channel 276
Georgia Gallagher, cornering the market in princesses, having played Sleeping Beauty last year, is a delightful Cinderella. Her two stepsisters, Claudia and Tess, a brilliant double act of Buxton favourite James Holmes and top drag artist David Dale, convincingly put the Ugh!!! into ‘ugly’, sporting a variety of outfits which take bad taste to the next level.
James displays his ability to immediately connect with an audience and David’s pouts, puckerings and facial contortions are a joy to behold. Ross Clifton (Prince Gorgeous from the 2022 panto) is the handsome prince, dancing with verve and singing with style. Aidan Bailey is an engaging Buttons whose sidekick is a strange, jodhpur-wearing rabbit, Buns (Felix Price).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The music ranges from 60s classics to Kylie’s ‘Padam’. Charlotte-Hannah Jones, as the fairy godmother, glitters onto the stage and gives show-stopping performances, especially when she sings ‘Simply the Best’ with true-Tina charisma. Not a wispy fairy, she is a powerhouse of goodness.
The familiar routines eliciting ‘It’s behind you’ and the clunky jokes go down well with the audience and there is plenty of opportunity for participation. I particularly liked the local references: the ball takes place at Chat-upsworth House, and reference is made to the strange smell emanating from the upper floors of the former Marks & Spencers store.
In these cash-strapped times, it’s good that Buxton Opera House has tried to make ticket prices affordable so that families can enjoy a fun, festive experience together.
Cinderella is running until Monday, 1 January 2024