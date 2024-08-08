Raise a glass to Parfest '24

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire and its neighbouring area has a deservedly great reputation for crafts ales.

So, glasses are definitely more than half full with the news that Parfest Beer Festival ’24 returns to Parwich Memorial Hall from Friday to Sunday, September 6 to 8.

Between 1pm and 11pm daily, a bevy of local brews, together with a selection of cider will be on tap for festival visitors to enjoy. And with the organisers – Parwich Royal British Legion Club ­– crowned national finalists in CAMRA’s prestigious Club of the Year 2023, a quality experience is sure to be served-up.

Throughout the weekend, hot and cold food will be available. And, festival-goers can also look forward to toe-tapping sounds from local musicians.

Entry tickets can be purchased on the door. Each ticket costs £10 and includes a souvenir Parfest glass, tokens for your first choice of pint, plus a guide to the festival. Monies raised at this family and dog-friendly event enable the Parwich Royal British Legion Club to continue to offer a varied programme of activities throughout the year.

Getting there: Parwich is located between Ashbourne and Bakewell. For those wishing to make a weekend of it, local camping is available at Foufinside Farm.

The Derbyshire Dales Connect bus service covers the area, whilst free car parking is available within the village, and there are disabled spaces directly outside the Memorial Hall: what3words: ///info.playback.prowess