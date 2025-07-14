Pub's Britpop-themed bingo night to raise money for High Peak charities

Hayfield Primary School PTA and The Bureau Glossop pose with hosts of The George Hotel's charity bingo night.

A High Peak pub is hosting a Britpop-themed bingo night for two local charities.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The George Hotel, of Church Street in Hayfield, will host a Britpop-themed bingo evening on July 25.

The event will raise money for two good causes, being Hayfield Primary School PTA and The Bureau Glossop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bingo begins at 8:15pm on Friday, July 25, and costs £3 per person to take part. All proceeds will go to the two local High Peak charities.

Hayfield Primary School PTA is one of two local charities to benefit from the forthcoming charity bingo night.

The night will see two rounds of traditional bingo, plus two rounds of music bingo where players have to guess the Britpop song and artist.

Prizes include a bundle of Nintendo Switch games, a new foosball table, and a crate of beer.

Glossop charity The Bureau is one of two local charities to benefit. Money will go towards a new dementia music therapy group, keeping in theme with the Britpop-themed bingo night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to joining the bingo night,” said Lauren Moore, Operations Manager at The Bureau.

The Bureau's mission is to 'make life better for people', the wellbeing charity supports the community, and develops opportunities for local people. Funds raised from the bingo night will go towards their new dementia music therapy project, using instruments or song to help people with dementia and their families.

“It is great to have the community support, and we are really excited to get our dementia music group up and running thanks to the money that The George Hotel Hayfield will raise.”

Hayfield businesses to have donated prizes include The Lady and the Laser Beam, Tiska, and Orange Bloom Yoga Studio.

A star prize will also be put on by the pub, which has been under new management since January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bingo night is just one of many Britpop-themed events at the Hayfield pub this summer.

The Church Street pub, which dates back to circa 1575, will be taking punters back to the 1990s with bucket hats and Britpop bangers galore.

Participants will even shout 'PARKLIFE' when they have a line, two lines or a full house.

“We’re chuffed to have Alex hosting Britpop Bingo at The George as part of our wider Publife summer campaign,” said Jody Appleton Events Manager at The George Hotel.

“So dig out your bucket hat, grab a dabber, and get ready to shout “PARKLIFE!” for your chance to win some cracking prizes – all while raising money for two brilliant causes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to attend the event should bring cash. Pens and bingo sheets will be provided.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with The George Hotel for a night of bingo, laughter and brilliant prizes,” said Heather Redfearn, Hayfield Primary School PTA.

“Money raised will help support enrichment activities for all children at Hayfield Primary School.

“The George has always been a fantastic supporter of our PTA, and we’re so grateful for their continued generosity and community spirit. Eyes down for a great cause, we hope to see you there!”

The George Hotel is located at 14 Church St, Hayfield, High Peak SK22 2JE.

You can find more about The George Hotel on Facebook.