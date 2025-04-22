Princesses and pirates to takeover Gulliver’s Kingdom for May bank holiday weekend

A previous Princess and Pirate weekend at Gulliver’s.

High adventure awaits families at Gulliver’s Kingdom for the early May bank holiday as the theme park plays host to a colourful array of princesses and pirates.

The resort in Matlock Bath is gearing up for its annual Princess & Pirate Bank Holiday Weekend Takeover, with tickets for the event from May 3 to May 5 starting at £21 per person per day (if booked online at least two days in advance).

The weekend will see treasure treats, fancy dress events, themed activities and much more, with Buddy Barnacle taking to the stage with some swashbuckling songs and Princess Gilly making special appearances each day.

There will also be the popular Princess & Pirate Parade, for which everyone is invited to wear their best pirate or princess costume – and yes, grown-ups, can join in too!

And guests can also enjoy the brand new ‘Tree Top Drop’ ride which boasts the best views of the surrounding hillside before plunging riders down a startling 15m drop.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “Princess & Pirate Weekend is one of the highlights of our calendar, it’s always so bright and colourful and fantastic fun for everyone. And this year we have our exciting new Tree Top Drop ride for all to enjoy! Bank holiday weekends are always busy at Gulliver’s Kingdom, so make sure you get your tickets early.”

All the usual rides, attractions, shows and activities will be on offer during Princess & Pirate Weekend, including amazing animatronic dinosaurs, the Drop Tower, Dino Falls, the Pirate Ship, and two of last year’s new additions, the zany Upside Down House, and the Safari Kingdom area, which has an adventure trail for youngsters to explore.

If you would like to make your visit to Gulliver’s Kingdom even more magical, you can book for a Princess & Pirate Sleepover and stay in the park’s award-winning themed accommodation, with Princess Suites and Pirate Suites available at The Explorers Retreat.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk