Poole’s Cavern presents its first ‘Victorian Day’, for an unforgettable journey into history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday 6th May 2024, starting at 1pm, this immersive experience promises an unforgettable adventure for residents and visitors of Buxton alike.

Unveiling secrets of the past

Led by the illustrious custodian, Mr. Frank Redfern, and his son, Francis, accompanied by period custodians, guests will be guided through the depths of Poole’s Cavern, illuminated only by the enchanting glow of lanterns. As shadows dance upon the ancient walls, tales of centuries past will come alive, revealing the hidden secrets and untold stories that lie beneath the surface.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet your tour guides, Frank and Francis Redfern

An afternoon of delights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adventure doesn’t stop there. Indulge your senses with exotic Indian delicacies served at Cafe at the Cavern, explore the Victorian treasures available in the Gift Shop, and engage in delightful Victorian games. For nature enthusiasts, scenic woodland walks to Solomon’s Temple through Grin Low woods await, offering a refreshing outdoor escape amidst the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Experience the extraordinary

This isn’t your ordinary tour - it’s an immersive journey into the heart of history. Traverse through chambers rich with legend and folklore, from the Roman chamber steeped in ancient mysteries to the awe-inspiring Cathedral Chamber adorned with nature's grandest masterpieces. Rumours abound of encounters with royalty and whispers of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

Step into local history

Alison Ewart, Assistant Manager for Visitor Experience at Poole’s Cavern says: "Our last Victorian tour was a huge success, so we can't wait to host a themed Victorian Day for our visitors! Our team have worked really hard to develop the offering into a unique and immersive experience to bring local history to life."

Important details:

Prepare to be transported to a world of yesteryear, as photography and videoing are strictly prohibited to preserve the authenticity of the experience.

Tickets are limited, with each tour accommodating a maximum of 20 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Victorian attire is encouraged, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of the era. However, practicality is key, as the cave environment can be cold and damp!

Unfortunately, due to the nature of this tour, it is unsuitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs, children under 5 and pets.

Join us on this extraordinary adventure

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary adventure into the depths of history. Book your tickets now for a Poole’s Cavern Lantern-Led Tour and prepare to embark on a journey like no other.