Poole’s Cavern presents its first ‘Victorian Day’, for an unforgettable journey into history
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scheduled for Bank Holiday Monday 6th May 2024, starting at 1pm, this immersive experience promises an unforgettable adventure for residents and visitors of Buxton alike.
Unveiling secrets of the past
Led by the illustrious custodian, Mr. Frank Redfern, and his son, Francis, accompanied by period custodians, guests will be guided through the depths of Poole’s Cavern, illuminated only by the enchanting glow of lanterns. As shadows dance upon the ancient walls, tales of centuries past will come alive, revealing the hidden secrets and untold stories that lie beneath the surface.
An afternoon of delights
The adventure doesn’t stop there. Indulge your senses with exotic Indian delicacies served at Cafe at the Cavern, explore the Victorian treasures available in the Gift Shop, and engage in delightful Victorian games. For nature enthusiasts, scenic woodland walks to Solomon’s Temple through Grin Low woods await, offering a refreshing outdoor escape amidst the beauty of the surrounding landscape.
Experience the extraordinary
This isn’t your ordinary tour - it’s an immersive journey into the heart of history. Traverse through chambers rich with legend and folklore, from the Roman chamber steeped in ancient mysteries to the awe-inspiring Cathedral Chamber adorned with nature's grandest masterpieces. Rumours abound of encounters with royalty and whispers of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.
Alison Ewart, Assistant Manager for Visitor Experience at Poole’s Cavern says: "Our last Victorian tour was a huge success, so we can't wait to host a themed Victorian Day for our visitors! Our team have worked really hard to develop the offering into a unique and immersive experience to bring local history to life."
Important details:
- Prepare to be transported to a world of yesteryear, as photography and videoing are strictly prohibited to preserve the authenticity of the experience.
- Tickets are limited, with each tour accommodating a maximum of 20 guests, ensuring an intimate and unforgettable experience.
- Victorian attire is encouraged, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the enchanting atmosphere of the era. However, practicality is key, as the cave environment can be cold and damp!
- Unfortunately, due to the nature of this tour, it is unsuitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs, children under 5 and pets.
Join us on this extraordinary adventure
Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary adventure into the depths of history. Book your tickets now for a Poole’s Cavern Lantern-Led Tour and prepare to embark on a journey like no other.
For bookings and inquiries, please visit the Poole’s Cavern website, contact Poole’s Cavern at 01298 26978 or email [email protected] for further information.