The choir will be once again joined by highly acclaimed Gloucestershire folk singer / songwriter, composer and poetry anthologist, Johnny Coppin, whose effortless vocals have graced the folk-scene since the emergence of the folk-rock band, Decameron, in the early 1970s. An experienced solo performer, he is a talented songwriter and a fine interpretative singer.

Having recorded over fourteen albums including The Winding Stair, Borderland, Edge of Day with writer and poet Laurie Lee, The Gloucestershire Collection, and his latest album River of Dreams, Johnny and The Phoenix Singers will be performing favourites and songs inspired by Shakespeare and other English Poets.

The Phoenix Singers and Johnny Coppin’s first musical collaboration was in 1999, and they have performed together several times since, both in Leek and Gloucestershire.

Johnny Coppin and The Phoenix Singers, Leek.

Phoenix Singers’ Musical Director, Ashley Thompson, said, “This long hoped-for concert’s development suffered from the interruption to live music performances brought about by the Covid pandemic and it’s great that it can now take place in the magnificent setting of Leek’s All Saints church, as part of this year’s Leek Arts Festival. This unique event will stage new arrangements of some of Johnny’s most popular songs as well as some firm favourites of the choir members and its followers.”