Peak Vision Arts showcase event
and live on Freeview channel 276
This eclectic group of artists take their inspiration from the natural beauty of the Peak District and surrounding areas but interpret it in their own individual styles thus providing the visitor with a wide range of high quality 2D and 3D products to buy.
They have recently had a successful week in the Gatehouse Gallery, Haddon Hall and take part in the very popular Derbyshire Open Arts weekend each May.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The showcase event offers an enjoyable experience with a wide range of original work and an opportunity to meet and talk to the artists and to purchase unique items on the run up to Christmas.
The group consists of:-
Julia Brownsword, 2D and 3D design
Jan Hoyle, felt art
Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, mixed media
Louise Neilson, ceramics
Beverley O’Donoghue, landscape painting
Margaret Steeden, textile art
The showcase event is being held at the community venue in Chapel where different groups meet on a weekly basis. The Wednesday craft group will be running a cafe during the weekend providing drinks and a selection of homemade cakes. They will also have hand made items of their own for sale, all made by members of the group.