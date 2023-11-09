Peak Vision Arts showcase event

Peak Vision Arts, a group of local artists, are holding their annual showcase event on the 18th and 19th of November at 89 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith from 10.30am to 4pm.

This eclectic group of artists take their inspiration from the natural beauty of the Peak District and surrounding areas but interpret it in their own individual styles thus providing the visitor with a wide range of high quality 2D and 3D products to buy.

They have recently had a successful week in the Gatehouse Gallery, Haddon Hall and take part in the very popular Derbyshire Open Arts weekend each May.

The showcase event offers an enjoyable experience with a wide range of original work and an opportunity to meet and talk to the artists and to purchase unique items on the run up to Christmas.

The Members of Peak Vision Arts

The group consists of:-

Julia Brownsword, 2D and 3D design

Jan Hoyle, felt art

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, mixed media

A selection of the unique products on sale

Louise Neilson, ceramics

Beverley O’Donoghue, landscape painting

Margaret Steeden, textile art