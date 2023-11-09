News you can trust since 1852
Peak Vision Arts showcase event

Peak Vision Arts, a group of local artists, are holding their annual showcase event on the 18th and 19th of November at 89 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith from 10.30am to 4pm.
By Jan HoyleContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
This eclectic group of artists take their inspiration from the natural beauty of the Peak District and surrounding areas but interpret it in their own individual styles thus providing the visitor with a wide range of high quality 2D and 3D products to buy.

They have recently had a successful week in the Gatehouse Gallery, Haddon Hall and take part in the very popular Derbyshire Open Arts weekend each May.

The showcase event offers an enjoyable experience with a wide range of original work and an opportunity to meet and talk to the artists and to purchase unique items on the run up to Christmas.

The Members of Peak Vision ArtsThe Members of Peak Vision Arts
The group consists of:-

Julia Brownsword, 2D and 3D design

Jan Hoyle, felt art

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, mixed media

A selection of the unique products on saleA selection of the unique products on sale
Louise Neilson, ceramics

Beverley O’Donoghue, landscape painting

Margaret Steeden, textile art

The showcase event is being held at the community venue in Chapel where different groups meet on a weekly basis. The Wednesday craft group will be running a cafe during the weekend providing drinks and a selection of homemade cakes. They will also have hand made items of their own for sale, all made by members of the group.

