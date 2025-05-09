Peak Vision Arts Brings a Diverse Range of Talent to the High Peak Arts Scene

This year, members of Peak Vision Arts are showcasing new works that reflect their personal journeys, inspirations, and evolving artistic practices.

The group includes Jan Hoyle, a textile artist specialising in felt, who finds solace in the slow and meditative nature of her craft. Her latest works, influenced by a transformative trip to India, capture vibrant colours and intricate textures, while more recent pieces reflect the winter landscapes of Derbyshire. As part of her artistic development, she is currently exploring the theme of darkness to light, preparing for an upcoming creative journey to Uzbekistan.

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, a mixed media narrative artist, continues her exploration of storytelling through layered textures, crystalline watercolour, and intricate machine stitching. Her latest series, RHYTHMS, is inspired by song lyrics, adding a lyrical dimension to her evocative work.

Em Hoten, an artist known for capturing the interplay between emotion, place, and memory, is delving into a powerful new theme for 2025—the connection between fire and the human spirit. Her latest work explores how fire has sustained humanity throughout the ages—warming us, feeding us, and offering comfort. Using layered textures, Em’s paintings evoke both the raw energy and the quiet reassurance that fire provides, drawing parallels between its elemental force and our inner resilience.

Local artist Julia Brownsword draws inspiration from her outdoor adventures, translating her experiences of running and cycling through the Peak District into bold 2D mixed media landscapes. Alongside her large-scale artworks, she is developing a new line of handmade Empire-style lampshades featuring designer fabrics.

Peak Vision Arts is also home to Louise Neilson, whose ceramics reflect the beauty of the Peak District. Known for her expressive forms and earthy textures, Louise’s work embodies the tactile nature of clay, often incorporating elements of the natural world into her designs.

This year, Peak Vision Arts is also delighted to welcome guest artist Sarah Morley, who will be exhibiting with the group for the first time during Derbyshire Open Arts 2025. Sarah works from her studio at Vernon Mill in Stockport, where she also teaches. Inspired by land, sea, and urban landscapes, her expressive paintings are increasingly moving towards abstraction, layering colour, mark-making, and collage to create works full of energy and depth.

The collective fosters a deep sense of artistic community, providing its members with ongoing creative support and opportunities for growth. As Julia Brownsword expresses:

"Being part of Peak Vision Arts means belonging to a creative community where we can share ideas, experiences, and inspiration. It’s about supporting each other, learning together, and fostering positivity through our artistic journeys."

Peak Vision Arts continues to exhibit across the region, engaging with audiences and sharing the creative spirit of the Peak District. For updates on upcoming exhibitions and individual artist projects, visit their Facebook page @Peak Vision Arts.

Peak Vision Arts will be taking part in the Derbyshire Open Arts 2025 on May Bank Holiday Weekend 24th, 25th and 26th May (Open 10-4pm) at no 89, Market St, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 OJD