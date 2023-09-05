Peak District pottery and food festival this weekend

Potters from across the country will gather in the Peak District for a two day celebration of pots and food.

The popular Wardlow Mires Pottery and Food Festival, started back in 2012 by husband and wife potters Geoff and Pat Fuller, now attracts more than 70 established and up-coming pottery makers and local food purveyors.

This year’s Celebration of the Table takes place on Saturday 9 and Sunday September 10 at Wardlow Mires set in the heart of the Peak District countryside, near the Three Stags Heads pub.

Organiser Pat Fuller said: “As you step into our festival grounds, you'll find yourself among familiar faces – the fantastic potters whose crafts have graced our event in the past, and who are also celebrated at pottery festivals across the country. This time, get ready to be captivated by the innovative works of our new exhibitors. Their contributions will further enrich the already diverse array of styles that you've come to love.

“It's been quite a year for all of us. With inflation seeming to have a mind of its own, prices have been on a rollercoaster ride – from the humble staples in our pantries to the delightful finds along the bustling high streets, and in the vast realm of online shopping. But amidst these challenges, we believe it's high time for a well-deserved indulgence, a little something that brings joy back into our lives.

“This festival isn't just about pots and food – it's about embracing moments that lift our spirits and remind us of the beautiful, creative aspects of life. Wander through the stalls, revelling in the intricate designs, the vibrant colours, and the sheer talent that our artists pour into their creations. As you sample the delectable food offerings, let your taste buds embark on a journey of flavours, transcending the ordinary and indulging in the extraordinary.

“This festival is a celebration of unity and shared experiences. It's a chance to connect with fellow enthusiasts, make new friends who share your passions, and uplift one another in a world that sometimes feels a bit heavy. So, as you explore the festival grounds, take a moment to savour not just the artistry and the culinary delights, but also the sense of community and camaraderie that surrounds you.”

Potters and producers will be based in a marquee just off the B6465 near Wardlow village, with a food court and beer tent in an area behind the marquee.

Around 1,000 people are expected to attend the popular festival over the weekend, which runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday September 9 and 10am-4pm on Sunday September 10. Last entry is one hour before closing time.

Tickets cost £6 each on the gate (free for children under 16) with free parking.