Pavilion Gardens unveils magical December: Festive events for the whole family

The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, part of the Parkwood Leisure estate, has kicked off the holiday season with a flurry of festive activities as it heads into the Christmas period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site, in the heart of the Peak District, is encouraging the local community and visitors from afar to embrace the enchantment of the holiday season, with festive activities for the whole family this December.

Can the kids navigate their way through the Christmas trail, following Santa's little helpers around the gardens and solving the clues to win a festive prize? For just £3.00 per trail, an adventure awaits for the whole family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets are selling fast for the Pavilion Gardens’ Christmas party which welcomes partygoers with a drink and two-course meal alongside a DJ and live music from ‘Purple Cloud of Funk’. For anyone who isn’t able to join the fun at the Christmas party, there is an amazing opportunity to end 2023 with a bang at the NYE Gala Dinner, a delicious three-course meal in the team rooms ahead of the New Year's Eve Gala Concert in the Opera House to wrap up a month of festivities.

Christmas at Pavilion Gardens

Similar to the sites’ busy summer period, a Christmas fair will be held over 9th and 10th (10am - 5pm) December. The Octagon Hall and Lounge will have over 50 stalls offering a wonderful mix of Christmas gifts, jewellery, original artwork, photography, ceramics, woodwork, handmade cards, children’s toys and ladies clothing with free entry

Outside there will be hot food and drinks stalls and children’s rides on the Promenade (weather permitting).

Throughout the entire month of December, there is an abundance of activities for the entire family to get involved with. Those looking for a magical start to the day by joining Santa for breakfast whilst enjoying music, colouring and a gift from the man himself.

Advertisement

Kirsty Edwards, Contract Manager at Pavilion Gardens, has said:

Advertisement

“We're thrilled to welcome families to Pavilion Gardens this December for a celebration like no other. It is heartwarming to see the local community come together to raise awareness and money for some truly beautiful causes and we are looking forward to seeing all the wonderful memories families will be making this Christmas.”