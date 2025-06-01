The formal gardens at Parwich Hall

As summer days encourage us to spend more time outside surrounded by nature’s wonders, there are few better places than Parwich Open Gardens to visit on Sunday 22 June.

Between 1pm and 6pm, this beautiful White Peak village sees green-fingered residents throwing open their gates and sharing their passion for planting, propagating and promoting biodiversity. From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it’s sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration. Plus, thanks to a local project supported by Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, look out for some clever ways to encourage more birds, bees and butterflies.

Touring gardens can be hungry work, so cream teas will be served at the Memorial Hall between 2pm and 5pm, with locally grown plants also on sale to add to your own borders and containers.

Tickets for Parwich Open Gardens cost £5 per adult, with under 16s free, and are available to purchase on the day at the Memorial Hall. This is a fundraising event and monies raised enable donations to be made to other village organisations.

Free carparking is available within the village, with a limited number of disabled bays available at Parwich Memorial Hall: what3words///info.playback.prowess