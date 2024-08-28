Pantomime auditions for Dick Whittington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of New Mills Art Theatre are holding a Panto Get-Together in preparation for their 2025 pantomime, Dick Whittington.

One of the oldest pantomimes, it tells the tale of young Dick Whittington and his faithful cat, who travel to London seeking fame and fortune.

In London he bumps into friends and foe: Alderman Fitzwarren and his daughter Alice; good Fairy Bow-Bells; dastardly baddie King/Queen Rat, whilst the comedy chaos is in the good hands of Idle Jack, daft Captain Watt and of course, panto wouldn’t be panto without a traditional Dame – Sarah Snafflebratt!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You may be interested in auditioning for one of the principle parts, chorus, dancers or would like to help out back stage/front of house.

Panto Dame.

All are welcome – come join us at our get-together on Monday, September 2 at 7.30pm at The Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, New Mills, SK22 3HJ, where you will find out more about the characters, story, music and production from our Director, Choreographer and Musical Director.

Auditions will be held later in September 2024. Performances: January 31 and 1,2,7,8 February, 2025

If you can’t make the Get-Together and would like more information tel: 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected].

To find out more about New Mills Art Theatre and our forthcoming events go to: www.arttheatre.co.uk