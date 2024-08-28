Pantomime auditions for Dick Whittington
One of the oldest pantomimes, it tells the tale of young Dick Whittington and his faithful cat, who travel to London seeking fame and fortune.
In London he bumps into friends and foe: Alderman Fitzwarren and his daughter Alice; good Fairy Bow-Bells; dastardly baddie King/Queen Rat, whilst the comedy chaos is in the good hands of Idle Jack, daft Captain Watt and of course, panto wouldn’t be panto without a traditional Dame – Sarah Snafflebratt!
You may be interested in auditioning for one of the principle parts, chorus, dancers or would like to help out back stage/front of house.
All are welcome – come join us at our get-together on Monday, September 2 at 7.30pm at The Art Theatre, Jodrell Street, New Mills, SK22 3HJ, where you will find out more about the characters, story, music and production from our Director, Choreographer and Musical Director.
Auditions will be held later in September 2024. Performances: January 31 and 1,2,7,8 February, 2025
If you can’t make the Get-Together and would like more information tel: 07983 344 862 or email: [email protected].
To find out more about New Mills Art Theatre and our forthcoming events go to: www.arttheatre.co.uk
