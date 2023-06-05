Each year up to 5,000 people gather to celebrate peace, the environment, cultural diversity, world development and of course, fun!

Expect live music, exciting activities, panel discussions, and plenty of stalls. Connect with more than 20 groups working locally to make the High Peak and the world a better place. Enjoy the choice of international food on offer and help raise funds for next year’s event by buying a drink, in a One World reusable cup.

Get ready to explore and find out more about organisations like Stand Up to Racism, Walkers are Welcome, Blythe House, ZINK, The Woodland Trust, Stockport For Peace, Moors for the Future, Working for Wildlife and Youth Matters.

The One World Festival at New Mills has proved popular over the years

The festival has been run by volunteers since 1990 and enjoyed an exciting comeback in 2022 after pausing over the pandemic. The organising committee said: “We are thrilled to continue building on the festival’s success with this year’s unique offering and we are always grateful for extra sets of helping hands. If you are interested, please get in touch at tinyurl.com/NMOneWorldFestivalVolunteers”

The day will include performances from Cheshire folk duo Nastee Chapel, punk-blues outfit Shake Rag, and the soulful groves of BBC Introducing’s ‘cream of the crop’, Bring Me The Hearts. So bring your curiosity and your refillable bottles to an out-of-this-world day at the One World Festival!