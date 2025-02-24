One of Buxton Festival's operas heads to Portugal
The production, listed as a “must-see opera to book in summer 2024” (Daily Telegraph) triumphed at last summer’s festival with five-star reviews and standing ovations. It will be performed in Lisbon’s Sala Luis Miguel Cintra on 9, 11, 13 April 2025 and the Theatro Circo (in Braga) on 26 and 27 April 2025.
Handel’s masterpiece is full of hidden meaning and moral stance, with the characters of Pleasure, Time and Disillusion taking on human form to battle for the soul of Beauty.
The Sala Luis Miguel Cintra and Theatro Circo will use Buxton’s production – the design, staging and costumes - but has cast its own singers in the four leading roles. Beleza (Beauty) will be sung by Eduarda Melo, Prazer (Pleasure) by Ana Vieira Leite, Desengano (Delusion) by Cátia Moreso and Tempo (Time) by Marco Alves dos Santos.
“This is such a coup for us”, said BIF’s CEO Michael Williams, “we are so delighted that our brilliant home-grown production will have life after Buxton. It’s a credit to everyone involved.”
Anyone wishing to attend the opera in Lisbon can book tickets via the Sala Luis Miguel Cintra website and Theatro Circo.