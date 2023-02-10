Notice of Buxton Bad Nauheim Twinning Association AGM
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of the Buxton Bad Nauheim Twinning Association will take place on Thursday 16th February 2023 from 7-9 at the Green Man Gallery. All members of the public are warmly welcome to attend this meeting and find out more about the group.
We are combining the AGM with a social evening at which there will be refreshments before and after the main business and you are invited to make a small contribution.
During the meeting we will appoint committee members. The current committee consists of Acting Chair: Ian Hamilton; Secretary: Keith Ray; Treasurer: Tony Glew; Committee: Jean Todd, Jim Marriott, Paul Bohan.
Ian and Keith are willing to stand again, but other nominations for officers or committee members are welcome, tonight or on the night. Nominations for the new Committee should reach the Chair ([email protected]) or [email protected]) with the name of the person nominating and a seconder.
AGENDA: 1. Notice of Meeting, 2. Apologies, 3. Minutes of AGM 2021, 4. Chairman's Report. 5. Treasurer's Report, 6. Report on work experience project by Paul Bohan, 7. Election of Officers, 8. Election of Committee, 9. Any Other Business