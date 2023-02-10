We are combining the AGM with a social evening at which there will be refreshments before and after the main business and you are invited to make a small contribution.

During the meeting we will appoint committee members. The current committee consists of Acting Chair: Ian Hamilton; Secretary: Keith Ray; Treasurer: Tony Glew; Committee: Jean Todd, Jim Marriott, Paul Bohan.

Ian and Keith are willing to stand again, but other nominations for officers or committee members are welcome, tonight or on the night. Nominations for the new Committee should reach the Chair ([email protected]) or [email protected]) with the name of the person nominating and a seconder.

Members serving Gluewein and Bockwurst at the Buxton Christmas Market