New music and vintage clothing festival coming to Peak District with top music acts headlining

Dance act N-Trance, indie band Sundara Karma and UK rapper Devlin – who has recently teamed up with pop superstar Ed Sheeran – are to appear at a festival coming to the Peak District next summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fox Festival – a family-friendly event that will also feature street food, entertainment and fairground rides - will take place at Kenslow Farm, near Middleton-by-Youlgrave, in July.

There will also be vintage clothing vendors selling goods at Fox Festival, which is being organised by the owners of award-winning Fox Vintage Wholesale; a successful vintage clothing company based in Pride Park, Derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Roxie Webster, who is leading the project alongside sister Issy and brother Ki, said: “I have been going to festivals since I was very young, and it’s always been a dream of mine to set up my own.

The festival is being launched by siblings (from left) Ki, Issy and Roxie Webster.

“As a family, we have been lucky enough to go to Glastonbury as well as festivals closer to home and we’ll be taking inspiration from our own experiences to make sure that there is something for everyone at Fox Festival.”

Other artists performing at Fox Festival include rockers Toploader, whose hit ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ has been streamed and downloaded around the world more than two million times, Ultra Beat and music producer Ayo beatz, who most recently worked with Clean Bandit and former Love Island contestant-turned-musician, Wes Nelson.

There will be a dance tent headlined by British drum and bass DJ and record producer Nicky Blackmarket, and on-site camping available for revellers, too.

Advertisement

Fox Festival will aim to be as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible with an aim to be more sustainable at it as it expands. There are currently plans for a solar-powered stage and a children’s area with zero-waste.

Advertisement

“We have built our business – Fox Vintage Wholesale, which supplies retailers all over the world – on sustainability; we stop clothing from going to landfill, are proud to be a Living Wage employer and have invested in watercoolers throughout our warehouse via AquaAid who, in turn, donate to The Africa Project. They are currently installing a water pump into an African village to ensure that everyone living there has access to clean drinking water,” added Roxy, from Belper.

“We want to be trailblazers in the events industry and a lot of thought and planning has already gone into Fox Festival to make it a success. As well as having great names in the music industry playing at our event, we’re also keen to support local artists who will be playing over the three days.”

The application for the festival was approved by Derbyshire Dales District Council last month despite concerns from environmental health officers who objected to the application, as the site already hosts two summer festivals.

Advertisement

They said that they were concerned about disruption caused to the site and surrounding area between June and August.

The application was given the green light, though, on the condition that there was a mandatory gap of 28 days between each festival.

Advertisement

Roxie added: “We have held productive meetings with the organisers of the other festivals – Rosa and CEX – to come to a mutual arrangement that works for everyone.

“Fox Festival will be a great thing to bring to the area and I can’t wait to showcase what we can do.”