New Mills Art Trail is back

colourful paintings by Hazel Money in the window of Headmasters, on Union Road.

New Mills Festival is delighted to announce the return of the Art Trail for 2025, which will take place across the town from the 12th to the 28th of September.

The Art Trail is an integral part of New Mills Festival, transforming the town into a gallery featuring 70 artists in nearly 60 venues. The event is part of the town’s annual festival, and invariably attracts a mixture of talented artists and makers.

Recently voted fourth best place in the country to live, New Mills is transformed into a ‘gallery’ during the Art Trail. More than 50 local businesses are taking part, displaying the artists’ work in windows in a wide range of different shops and businesses. All the art works on display can be viewed on foot whilst taking in the town’s historic heritage sites and places of interest!

Joanna Allen, Art Trail coordinator, is excited to be involved in this Festival event once more. ‘The curated Trail will take you on a journey through New Mills, showcasing a broad range of high-quality art. We are lucky to so many exciting local and regional artists taking part…and one international! This year we have painters, photographers, puppet makers, jewellers, printmakers, 3D work and textile artists; there is something for everybody.’

A display of paintings and drawings by Andrea Joseph in High Street Books.

The free New Mills Festival Brochure also includes an Art Trail Map to help you plan your route. Other Arty events include the first ever New Mill Open Art Exhibition, to be held at the Milestone Gallery for the duration of the festival.

There will be a selection of participating artists’ artworks, prints and cards available from the Pop-Up Festival shop, which will be at the Rock Mill Centre, adjacent to the town bus stop. More information will be available on New Mills Festival website and Facebook pages.